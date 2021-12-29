Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 930,090 shares.The stock last traded at $79.07 and had previously closed at $79.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Get Mimecast alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,671 shares of company stock worth $10,373,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mimecast by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mimecast by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after buying an additional 218,759 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.