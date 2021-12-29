Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 55,393 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

