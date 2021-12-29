Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

RSG stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

