Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $222.21 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.50.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.