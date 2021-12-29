Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

