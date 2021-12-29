Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE ES opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

