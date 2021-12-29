Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 175.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 313,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 40.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 50.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

