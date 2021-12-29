Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $132,299,896. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

