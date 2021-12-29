Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,149 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $564.71 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.72. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

