Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Workday by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Workday by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 734,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,253,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Shares of WDAY opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,064.78, a PEG ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.08 and its 200-day moving average is $260.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

