Camden Capital LLC Acquires 59 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average is $180.03. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

