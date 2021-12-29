Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $414.18 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

