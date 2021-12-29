News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $26.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.96.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. News has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

