Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Welltower by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

