PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of PHM opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

