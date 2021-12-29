New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 18,594 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

