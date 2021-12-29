LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.88% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $85,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

