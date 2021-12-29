EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.