Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 260 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.