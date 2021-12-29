Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $256,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 272.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter.

WEX stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

