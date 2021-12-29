$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

