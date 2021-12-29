Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFRX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

CFRX stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.81.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

