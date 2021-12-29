Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.59 and the lowest is $1.67. Amazon.com reported earnings of $14.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $40.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $45.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $51.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,413.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,440.58.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

