B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for OptimizeRx in a report released on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $1,270,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,127,048. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OptimizeRx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

