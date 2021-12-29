Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $10.76 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
