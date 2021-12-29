Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $10.76 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.