Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 63,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 231,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34.

