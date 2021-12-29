Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

