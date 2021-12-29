Larson Financial Group LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

