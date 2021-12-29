Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18,066.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 337,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

