Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post sales of $865.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $865.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.30 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $778.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.