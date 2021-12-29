LSV Asset Management Sells 82,902 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,902 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $96,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

