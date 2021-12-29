Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,249 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

