Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

