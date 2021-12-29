Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

