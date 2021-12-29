Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.