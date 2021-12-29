Keel Point LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,356,000 after acquiring an additional 175,990 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $244.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.31 and its 200 day moving average is $207.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $247.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

