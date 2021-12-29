Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $383,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pool by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $561.21 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

