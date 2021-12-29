Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.