NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.63

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.63 and last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 2119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $434,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.