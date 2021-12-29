DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 4.1%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.22. 147,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,051,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 988,421 shares of company stock valued at $46,440,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $241,361,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.