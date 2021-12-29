ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 9,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,255,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 66.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 6.0% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 925.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 251,520 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 66.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

