Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. 3,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 443,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $835.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 737,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

