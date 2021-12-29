Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $46.50

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $44.90 on Friday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

