ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMS in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMSSY opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AMS has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.