Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $53.90

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.90.
ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.97 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
