Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $53.90

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.97 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.