Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

