Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

