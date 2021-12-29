Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.62. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.