Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.62. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 615 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.