Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $92.90

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.90, but opened at $95.77. Transcat shares last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 140 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Transcat by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 71.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

