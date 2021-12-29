Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $206.49

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.49 and last traded at $206.40, with a volume of 7057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average is $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.